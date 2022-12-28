Jadeja trolled for praising wife's knowledge about RSS: '...sets you apart'

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has been trolled for praising his wife Rivaba Jadeja's knowledge about the RSS, following which the cricketer posted a photograph of himself captioned as 'Indian' with the National Flag. On December 26, Jadeja shared a video of his wife Rivaba Jadeja where she was asked to comment on RSS. As Rivaba, who became the first-time MLA in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, talked about RSS, she spoke highly of RSS's patriotism, nationalism, sacrifice and unity.

Jadeja shared the video and wrote, "It's so good to see your knowledge about the RSS. An organisation which promotes the ideals of upholding Indian culture and the values of our society. Your knowledge and hardwork is what set you apart. Keep it up."

Social media users asked him whether he joined politics and whether the BCCI had knelt down to the BJP and the RSS.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on a news channel debate said because of the fear of the ED and the income tax, everybody -- sportspersons, actors -- is trying to keep the BJP happy.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla defended Jadeja's stand and said his only 'mistake' was that he supported and lauded his wife. "He supported the truth that the RSS upholds the values of the society. It is the organisation that represents the Indian culture and the value system. Saying this has now outraged the entire so-called liberal Lutyens secular eco-system so much so that the Congress party's Rashid Alvi slams Jadeja on national television. Is it a crime to speak about the RSS?" Poonawalla said.

Many Congress leaders, including Pranab Mukherjee, praised RSS, the BJP leader said adding that many cricketers openly extended support to the Congress. "This hatred towards the RSS by the Congress now goes to the extent of unleashing hateful comments against Jadeja. If someone praises the Congress, then it's fine. But if someone praises the RSS, they will be targetted?" the BJP spokesperson said.

Jadeja campaigned for Rivaba who won from the Jamnagar North constituency in her election debut. Jadeja came under fire for taking part in the rallies wearing the jersey of the Indian Cricket team.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.