Jagan accusess TDP-led govt of pushing aqua sector into ‘crisis’

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government of pushing the state’s aquaculture sector into a “deep crisis” with its alleged anti-farmer policies.

India News

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Speaking to reporters after interacting with aquaculture farmers in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district, Jagan alleged that the coalition government was favouring a syndicate of private companies involved in the aqua sector at the expense of producers.

Claiming that shrimp farmers were incurring heavy losses, Jagan said the average cost of production had risen to around ₹275 per kg, while farmers were being forced to sell their produce for only about ₹230 per kg. This had left many unable to recover even their production costs, he said.

He alleged that companies supplying shrimp seed, feed and those purchasing the produce had formed a cartel to manipulate prices. He claimed that these companies arbitrarily fixed feed prices while simultaneously depressing procurement rates, leaving farmers with little bargaining power.

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{{^usCountry}} Jagan also alleged that many of these companies were supporters of the TDP and were being protected by the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jagan also alleged that many of these companies were supporters of the TDP and were being protected by the government. {{/usCountry}}

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The YSRCP chief claimed that feed prices had increased by ₹16 per bag within four months under the coalition government. He dismissed chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s reported decision to reduce feed prices by ₹2 as inadequate and merely symbolic.

He accused the government of failing to provide minimum support prices (MSP) for agricultural produce and described the chief minister as anti-farmer. “We will stand with the farmers, continue our agitation and fight until they receive justice,” he said, adding that the YSRCP would eliminate such syndicates if voted back to power.

Highlighting measures taken during his tenure, Jagan said the YSRCP government had ensured remunerative prices for aqua farmers and supplied electricity to the sector at ₹1.50 per unit. He said his government had provided ₹3,306 crore in power subsidies over five years and had also cleared ₹401 crore in pending subsidy dues inherited from the previous TDP government.

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He further claimed that the YSRCP government had established integrated laboratories in 35 aquaculture clusters and deployed technical personnel through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to assist aqua farmers.

The former chief minister maintained that shrimp and prawn production as well as exports had witnessed significant growth during the YSRCP regime, but had since declined because of what he termed the coalition government’s flawed policies.