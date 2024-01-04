Jagan drops 10 more MLAs ahead of upcoming elections

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday night announced the second list of 24 candidates contesting the upcoming assembly elections in the state, dropping 10 sitting MLAs. YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday night announced the second list of 24 candidates (HT)

In the first list of 11 candidates released on December 11, the YSRCP chief dropped three sitting MLAs. With this, 13 sitting MLAs have been denied tickets out of 35 candidates finalised for the assembly elections. The YSRCP has 151 MLAs in the 175-member assembly.

“The changes have been made after a thorough assessment of the winning prospects of the candidates. The exercise will continue till the party announces candidates for all the 175 seats. The ultimate objective of the entire process is to ensure victory of the party for a second successive term,” senior YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana said.

The sitting MLAs who are denied the party tickets are: Alla Ramakrishna Reddy from Mangalagiri, TJR Sudhakar Babu from Santhanuthalapadu (SC) and Tippala Nagi Reddy from Gajuwaka (from the first list), state industries minister Gudivada Amarnath from Anakapalle, Golla Babu Rao (Payakaraopet-SC), Kondeti Chittibabu (P Gannavaram), Pendem Dorababu (Pithapuram), Jyothula Chanti Babu (Jaggampeta), Parvatha Purnachandra Prasad (Prathipadu), P V Sidda Reddy (Kadiri), K Chenna Kesava Reddy (Yemmiganur), Chetti Palguna (Araku-ST) and Malladi Vishnu (Vijayawada Central).

Besides, Jagan also denied the ticket to his party MP from Hindupur parliamentary constituency Gorantla Madhav, besides reshuffled the constituencies of quite a few MLAs and MPs, besides accommodating kin of a few other MLAs.

For example, state municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh, who represents Yerragondapalem (SC) constituency, has been shifted to Kondepi in the first list. Kambala Jogulu, who represents Rajam-SC constituency, has been shifted to Payakaraopet-SC.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha has been moved to Pithapuram assembly constituency. State I&PR minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has been shifted to Rajahmundry (rural).

Similarly, K V Usha Sricharan has been moved from Kalyanadurg to Penukonda and Shankara Narayana who represents Penukonda has been named as MP candidate from Anantapur. Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi has been moved to Araku-ST assembly seat.

Paderu MLA Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi has been named as the MP candidate from Araku. Similarly, Vijayawada (West) MLA Vellampalli Srinivas Rao has been moved to Vijayawada (central). Sitting Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah has been named as party candidate for Kalyanadurg assembly constituency.

Jagan also replaced some of the MLAs with their kin. They include: Pilli Surya Prakash Rao, son of Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose from Ramachandrapuram, Tellam Rajya Lakshmi, wife of sitting MLA Tellam Balaraju from Polavaram (ST), Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of sitting MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy from Tirupati, Perni Krisha Murthy alias Kittu, son of sitting MLA Perni Venkatramaiah alias Perni Nani from Machilipatnam and Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, son of sitting MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy form Chandragiri, Shaik Noori Fatima, daughter of sitting MLA Mohammad Mustafa (Guntur East).

In the second list, Jagan announced new candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies, Malagundla Sankaranarayana from Anantapur, Joladarashi Shanta from Hindupur and Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi from Araku (ST).

Sankaranayana has hitherto been YSRCP MLA from Penukonda assembly constituency, while Joladarashi Shanta was a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bellary parliamentary constituency in 2009 and Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi is presently YSRC MLA from Paderu.

In the first list, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat has been named as the party MLA from Rajahmundry city assembly constituency. No candidate has been named yet for Rajahmundry LS seat.

Ripples in the party

The dropping of MLAs, shifting of MLAs from their original constituencies to other places and denial of tickets to several other aspirants, caused ripples in the party.

While Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigned from the party on December 30, a few other MLAs who were denied the tickets are looking for other options for their political survival.

On Wednesday, Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu, who was also denied the ticket, held a meeting with his followers. He is likely to join the Congress, if Jagan’s sister Y S Sharmila takes over the reins of the party.

Another senior YSRCP leader and former MLA from Kadapa district Gadikota Dwarakanath Reddy joined the TDP along with his family members in the presence of party president N Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy was expecting the YSRCP ticket from Rayachoty, but was denied the same.

Another YSRCP leader and legislative council member C Ramachandraiah, also from Kadapa, resigned from the party and joined the TDP.

“The selection of candidates was made keeping in view the overall interest of the party. If some leaders want to quit the party, they can do so. It hardly matters to the party,” Jagan’s uncle and YSRCP in-charge of north Andhra districts Y V Subba Reddy said.