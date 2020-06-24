Jagan govt delays ex-Andhra poll officer’s reappointment, he moves court

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:41 IST

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was removed by the Jagan reddy government under controversial circumstances, on Wednesday filed a contempt of court petition in the Andhra Pradesh high court against the state government for not reinstating him as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) despite the court orders.

In his contempt petition, Ramesh Kumar charged the state government with not allowing him to resume his duties as State Election Commissioner, even after the orders of the high court, which the Supreme Court had refused to stay. The high court admitted the petition for hearing.

The former SEC alleged that the state government had wilfully and deliberately violated the May 29 directions of the high court. He contended that since the Supreme Court had refused to stay the high court order, it would automatically be construed that he would continue as the SEC.

“In total disobedience of the high court order, I am not being permitted to be restored to my earlier position as SEC and discharge the duties, as the election notification (for local bodies) continues to be in force,” he said in his petition.

He further said Justice Kanagaraju, retired Madras high court judge, who was appointed in his place in April, was still being treated as the SEC.

Making the government chief secretary, panchayat raj department secretary and SEC secretary the respondents, Ramesh Kumar appealed to the court to punish them under Sections 10 and 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act.

It may be recalled that the Jagan government had removed Ramesh Kumar from the post of SEC on April 10 by promulgating an ordinance seeking to amend AP Panchayat Raj Act, after the latter postponed the local body elections stating Covid-19 as the reason.

Subsequently, Ramesh Kumar challenged the ordinance in the high court, which was struck down on May 29. The Jagan government moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on high court order, but the SC did not grant the same while posting the case to a later date for further hearing.