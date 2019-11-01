Jagan’s disproportionate assets case: No exemption from personal appearances for Andhra CM

india

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea seeking exemption from weekly personal appearances in the disproportionate assets case against him was denied by a CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday. The court agreed that Jagan may influence witnesses, if shown leniency.

The court rejected Jagan’s argument that his position as the Andhra Pradesh chief minister made weekly appearances in court, both difficult and costly.

The court agreed with the CBI argument that exemption to Jagan would give him unwelcome liberty to do whatever he wanted, including influencing the witnesses.

The CBI had also argued that the YSRC president was the accused no.1 in all the 11 chargesheets filed by the agency and should not be treated any differently.

“In all the 11 charge sheets, the petitioner (Jagan) stands as an accused in his individual capacity and as the representative of his privately-owned companies and therefore should attend the court as such,” the CBI had said and added that Jagan’s argument-- of weekly visits costing the state exchequer-- were specious and merely aimed to distract.

The CBI had also alleged that Jagan had found ways to delay the trial that has not started even six years after filing of the last charge sheet in the case.

The CBI further said the high court had earlier described the charges against Jagan as grave, affecting the economies of the state and the country.

Jagan has not attended the court after becoming the Andhra chief minister on May 30. In August, he obtained the court’s permission to visit Israel and the US.

