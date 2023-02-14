Jagan: YSRCP to launch public outreach campaign in Andhra from March 18 to 26

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that the party will be launching a state-wide public outreach programme, from March 18 to 26 to take the achievements of the state government to every doorstep.

With just 14 months left for the assembly elections in the state, the ruling YSR Congress Party announced the launch of the campaign, “Jagananna is our future”. The campaign will start from March 18 and seek the support of the people to vote for the YSRCP again for a better future, an official statement from the party said.

The CM, who addressed an extended party meeting attended by MLAs, minsters, regional and district coordinators of the party and district party presidents, called upon 5.6 lakh party secretariat conveners and “Gruha Saradhis” (door-to-door campaigners) to take up the new campaign to every household.

The programme will be held form March 18 to 26. He said the party functionaries should visit the 1.65 crore households during the campaign visiting door-to-door, spending time with families and explaining the welfare programmes being implemented by the state.

“They should explain to the people how the government is providing a transparent administration and is taking the state forward in terms of development, compared to the previous Telugu Desam Party rule,” he said.

“The training for the first batch of party conveners and campaigners in 387 blocks has been completed while the training for the second batch will be held from February 14 to 19,” he said.

He asked the MLAs to participate in the training camps and motivate the party conveners and campaigners and take up party programmes at the field level when the training is completed. He asked the district party presidents, MLAs and constituency observers to work in “unison and bring victory” to the party candidates in the forthcoming MLC elections being held for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies.

