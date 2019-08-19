Jagannath Mishra, former Bihar CM, dies at 82

india

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

The 82-year-old started out his career as a professor and went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar three times from Congress party. Mishra also served as a Union minister. Currently, he was a member of Bhartiya Jan Congress (Rashtriya).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the demise of the veteran leader and declared three-day state mourning.

“Jagannath Mishra was a famous leader and educationist. He made an invaluable contribution to the politics of Bihar and India. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics, society, and education,” Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

He will be cremated with full state honours.

Last year, Jagannath Mishra was also acquitted from the controversial fodder scam case. (ANI)

