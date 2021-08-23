Jagannath Puri temple reopens for all devotees from today. Here are the details

The Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri will reopen for all devotees on Monday after remaining shut for almost four months amid the Covid-restrictions as the administration allowed people to enter the shrine gradually. The Jagannath temple reopened on August 12 in the first phase but only family members of the servitors were allowed inside the shrine. The administration allowed residents of Puri to visit the temple in the second phase of the reopening on August 16.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) by the state government, all devotees will be allowed to enter the shrine from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday. The temple will remain closed over weekends for workers to sanitise the premises and the administration will also keep the temple closed during the major festivals in order to avoid crowding.

Devotees visiting the temple will be required to produce a certificate of full vaccination status or a negative Covid test report not older than 96 hours. They will also have to carry a government-issued identity card such as Aadhaar.

On Sunday, police urged devotees to share their feedback in order to improve their experience of visiting the shrine. “We urge all to give feedback and use this opportunity to further help us in improving the Hassle-Free Darshan Experience for devotees,” the Puri Police said on Twitter.

Devotees can give their feedback on police service at the temple either by submitting a form or through online QR code scanning systems installed at parking lots and other places.