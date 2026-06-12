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Jagan seeks CBI probe into AP teachers’ recruitment

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment, claiming a scam benefited a few candidates over genuine aspirants.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 07:00 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through district selection committees (DSC) last year.

Jagan seeks CBI probe into AP teachers’ recruitment

Speaking to reporters at his Tadepalli camp office, Jagan alleged that the DSC-2025 recruitment of teachers was a big scam — right from the setting of the question paper to the recruitment. “Lakhs of aspirants worked hard for the 16,000 posts, but the process was filled with irregularities. The posts were up for sale,” he said.

The YSRCP chief said the flaw had begun with the state government sidelining the DSC convener and entrusting the responsibility of both question paper preparation and examination management to the SCERT director, concentrating key responsibilities in a single authority, thereby undermining transparency in the recruitment process.

Jagan alleged that question paper was leaked to select few candidates, who got the jobs. “How far did it go and how many had access to the question paper and how much money has changed hands will come out only if the CBI investigates the issue,” he said, adding that the merit list was not displayed at district level, but was centralized in the name of online procedure.

Rejecting allegations of question paper leakage, the education secretary clarified that the examinations were conducted through TCS iON, one of India’s most trusted Computer-Based Testing platforms used across the country.

“Different question papers were generated for different examination sessions through a randomised question bank system comprising nearly 42,000 questions prepared under strict confidentiality by subject experts. So, there is no question of leakage,” he said.

The recruitment implemented horizontal reservations for women, persons with benchmark disabilities, ex-servicemen and meritorious sportspersons, while also incorporating SC sub-classification for the first time, he said.

“The sports quota recruitment process was conducted independently with complete transparency. No irregularity or violation of norms has been established in the sports quota selection process,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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