YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through district selection committees (DSC) last year.

Jagan seeks CBI probe into AP teachers’ recruitment

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Speaking to reporters at his Tadepalli camp office, Jagan alleged that the DSC-2025 recruitment of teachers was a big scam — right from the setting of the question paper to the recruitment. “Lakhs of aspirants worked hard for the 16,000 posts, but the process was filled with irregularities. The posts were up for sale,” he said.

The YSRCP chief said the flaw had begun with the state government sidelining the DSC convener and entrusting the responsibility of both question paper preparation and examination management to the SCERT director, concentrating key responsibilities in a single authority, thereby undermining transparency in the recruitment process.

Jagan alleged that question paper was leaked to select few candidates, who got the jobs. “How far did it go and how many had access to the question paper and how much money has changed hands will come out only if the CBI investigates the issue,” he said, adding that the merit list was not displayed at district level, but was centralized in the name of online procedure.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Chandrababu Naidu government had made a big mockery of the DSC examination, by issuing the GOs stating that under sports quota, candidates need not write the qualifying exam and just participation was enough for the job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Chandrababu Naidu government had made a big mockery of the DSC examination, by issuing the GOs stating that under sports quota, candidates need not write the qualifying exam and just participation was enough for the job. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This has opened the gates to accommodate their favoured people. The participation certificates were given by TDP MLAs and MPs certifying that they participated in college, university and district-level competitions and secured jobs,” Jagan alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This has opened the gates to accommodate their favoured people. The participation certificates were given by TDP MLAs and MPs certifying that they participated in college, university and district-level competitions and secured jobs,” Jagan alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said genuine candidates, including a National Games gold medallist who was called for the interview, did not get the jobs. “In all 270 persons got jobs in the sports quota without writing the qualifying exam,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said genuine candidates, including a National Games gold medallist who was called for the interview, did not get the jobs. “In all 270 persons got jobs in the sports quota without writing the qualifying exam,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to Jagan’s allegations, secretary of school education Kona Sasidhar said the entire recruitment process was conducted transparently, fairly, and strictly in accordance with the notified rules, government orders, and legal provisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to Jagan’s allegations, secretary of school education Kona Sasidhar said the entire recruitment process was conducted transparently, fairly, and strictly in accordance with the notified rules, government orders, and legal provisions. {{/usCountry}}

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Rejecting allegations of question paper leakage, the education secretary clarified that the examinations were conducted through TCS iON, one of India’s most trusted Computer-Based Testing platforms used across the country.

“Different question papers were generated for different examination sessions through a randomised question bank system comprising nearly 42,000 questions prepared under strict confidentiality by subject experts. So, there is no question of leakage,” he said.

The recruitment implemented horizontal reservations for women, persons with benchmark disabilities, ex-servicemen and meritorious sportspersons, while also incorporating SC sub-classification for the first time, he said.

“The sports quota recruitment process was conducted independently with complete transparency. No irregularity or violation of norms has been established in the sports quota selection process,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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