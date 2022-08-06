Home / India News / Jagdeep Dhankhar elected Vice President, beats Margaret Alva by 346 votes

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected Vice President, beats Margaret Alva by 346 votes

Published on Aug 06, 2022 08:49 PM IST
According to data provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, out of 780 votes, 725 members cast their ballots and Dhankhar polled 528 votes while Alva got 182. There were 50 absentees and 15 votes were found invalid
National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
ByHT Correspondent

Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th vice president of the country on Saturday. He defeated his opponent Margaret Alva by 346 votes.

According to data provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, out of 780 votes, 725 members cast their ballot and Dhankhar polled 528 votes while Alva got 182. There were 50 absentees and 15 votes were found invalid.

There were eight vacancies in the Rajya Sabha - four from Jammu and Kashmir, three nominated and one from Tripura. There are 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 237 in the Rajya Sabha.

While the TMC did not participate in the election, only two lawmakers from the party Shishir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari voted.

Apart from its allies, and friendly parties, the BJP also got support from its former ally, the SAD and the BSP.

Saturday, August 06, 2022
