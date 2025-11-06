New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested three alleged members of the notorious Nasir Gang, including two brothers of the jailed kingpin, Abdul Nasir, in the past four months, significantly weakening the gang’s operations in the Trans-Yamuna region of the national capital. Jailed gangster's brothers among 3 arrested under MCOCA: Delhi Police

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing probe in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in 2019, police said on Thursday.

The three accused include kingpin Abdul Nasir’s brothers Adil and Shamim alias Badar, both principal executors of gang operations, and Saleem Ahmad alias Pistol, described as a proclaimed international arms trafficker.

Badar was arrested on June 27, Adil on July 2, and Saleem Pistol on September 22, the police said.

With their arrests, kingpin Abdul Nasir and his three brothers — Adil, Nadir and Shamim — along with several key associates of the syndicate, including Danish Jamal, Asim alias Hashim Baba, and Salman alias Matu, are now in judicial custody, they added.

The police said the case has been instrumental in dismantling one of the capital’s most feared criminal networks that had been active for nearly a decade.

Their incarceration has led to a marked decline in incidents of extortion, land grabbing and targeted shootings across east Delhi and adjoining NCR areas, they added.

According to officials, Saleem Ahmad was a major illegal arms supplier not only for the Nasir Gang but also for several other criminal syndicates in the region. His operations extended beyond India, involving cross-border trafficking of weapons from Pakistan and Nepal.

His arrest under the MCOCA marks a major disruption to the arms trafficking network fuelling gang wars across the Delhi-NCR, the police said.

With Adil and Shamim’s arrest, the residual support structure of the gang has been significantly weakened, they added.

So far, six supplementary charge sheets have been filed in the case, with a total of 15 members of the syndicate chargesheeted. Further investigation is underway.

