Jain delegation meets German ambassador, requests handing over Baby Ariha to India

A Jain delegation met German ambassador Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday and apprised him of the ‘heartbreaking’ situation of Baby Ariha who has been in German foster care since 2021. The delegation requested Ackerman to work towards handing over the child's custody to the Indian government. Jain delegation meets German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann.(X/ Dr Philipp Ackermann)

The delegation highlighted the trouble and instability faced by Ariha due to the frequent change of foster care mothers over a period of two and a half years. "Ariha's situation is heartbreaking. Ariha's foster carer in Germany is going to be changed in May 2024 for the third time in just two and a half years, causing significant instability in her life. Every time Ariha is taught to call the foster carer as 'mother' and in few months Ariha is shifted to the new foster carer and again calling new person as 'mother'," the Jain delegation said in a press release.

They said that the consistent rotation of foster mothers for Ariha is not only deeply psychologically impactful for her but also highlights the inadequacies of the German child services in terms of resource allocation and their deficiency in providing nurturing care and affection for young children.

"Ariha is a blameless child caught in an agonizing situation… We implore the German government to prioritize her well-being. A stable and culturally sensitive environment is paramount for her development. A Jain foster family in India can offer the love, support, and stability she craves while nurturing her connection to her Indian and Jain heritage - all while awaiting the resolution of her German custody case," the spokesperson of the Jain delegation said.

Although ambassador Ackermann acknowledged their concerns, he emphasised the necessity for additional "trust building" and collaboration with German child services.

After the meeting concluded, Ackermann took to X and posted details about the meeting. "Real pleasure to meet with senior representatives of the Indian Jain community today. Discussed issues of common concern. Encouraged by the goodwill and dedication amongst the community," the German envoy posted on X.

In September 2021, Ariha Shah, the child, was accidentally injured by her grandmother, leading to the German authorities removing the baby from her care. Ariha is presently in the custody of German foster services. Upon the family's request for intervention, the Indian government has continuously discussed the matter with German authorities.

