Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jain monks, VHP leaders visit historical Ajmer mosque, claim temple existed there

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 08:04 PM IST

The monks and the VHP leaders claimed that a Sanskrit school and a Jain temple existed at the spot.

A group of Jain monks and several leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday visited ‘Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra’, an ASI-protected mosque in Rajasthan's Ajmer and claimed that a Sanskrit school and a Jain temple existed there, reported PTI.

The Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra, an ASI-protected mosque in Rajasthan's Ajmer.(ASI website)
The monks were led by Sunil Sagar Maharaj. They reached the monument from Fawara Circle via Dargah Bazaar.

Deputy Mayor of Ajmer Municipal Corporation Neeraj Jain said that demands to redevelop Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra have been raised in the past as well.

“We have in the past demanded that the monument should be redeveloped and its past glory restored," Jain said. "There are idols kept in a store room in the monument."

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) website, the monument is a mosque built by Qutub-ud-Din-Aibak, the first Sultan of the Delhi Sultanate, in AD 1199.

The Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is contemporary to the mosque at the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi. It is also known as Quwal-ul-Islam mosque (power of Islam).

“Sultan Iltutmish had subsequently beautified it in AD 1213 with a screen pierced by corbelled engrailed arches which appears in this country for the first time,” the ASI said.

It adds: “A large number of architectural members and sculptures of temples are lying inside the verandah of the complex for safety and security purposes by the department which shows the existence of a Hindu temple in its vicinity during circa 11th-12th Century AD.”

The government agency also said that the name Adhai din ka Jhonpra is possibly driven from the fact that a fair used to be held here for two and a half days.

“This mosque, built from the dismantled remains of temples, is known as Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra possibly from the fact that a fair used to be held here for two and a half days,” the ASI said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
