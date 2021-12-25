Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaipur: Gold biscuit worth 24.32 lakh seized at airport
Passenger arriving from Sharjah was found carrying four solid biscuits of fine gold, of 99.99% purity.
The smuggled gold has been seized under the provision of the Customs Act, 1962.(REUTERS/ File photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 03:57 PM IST
ANI | , Jaipur

Customs officials recovered 491 grams of gold biscuits worth 24.32 lakh from a passenger on Friday who arrived from Sharjah, said a press release on Saturday.

According to the release, the passenger had arrived by Air Arabia flight.

On examination of his checked-in baggage in the x-ray machine, dark images of some objects inside the face shaver machine (trimmer) were noticed which indicated concealment of some heavy/precious metal like gold etc. On inquiring, the Pax denied being in possession of / carrying any such items and could not provide any satisfactory explanation.

On dismantling the face shaver machine (trimmer), four solid biscuits of fine gold (of 99.99% purity) duly packed by black carbon plastic sheet of multilayers were found concealed and one small Gold Biscuit of fine Gold (purity of 99.99%) was found separately packed in black Carbon plastic Sheet.

The smuggled gold has been seized under the provision of the Customs Act, 1962. 

