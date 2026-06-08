Jaipur on high alert ahead of temple, mosque demolition: Internet shut, 3,000 cops on duty

Internet services were suspended and thousands of police personnel deployed across Jaipur on Monday as the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) launched a major anti-encroachment drive in the city's Jagatpura area.

Nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across Jaipur.(PTI)

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The action is part of a long-pending road-widening project on Nandpuri Road, where authorities are seeking to expand a 1.5-km stretch running parallel to the railway line from its current width of around 25-30 feet to its sanctioned width of 80 feet.

The Jaipur district administration said internet services were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content on social media that could disrupt law and order during the drive.

Five religious structures marked for removal

The demolition exercise includes the removal of five religious structures that fall within the road's designated boundary, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall and a mazar.

Officials said the structures have been obstructing the widening project for years and that notices had been issued well in advance. The owners were also given time to remove the constructions voluntarily before authorities initiated direct action.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the JDA Vigilance Wing, 134 encroachments on the same stretch were cleared during a drive on May 22. Religious bodies and other occupants were subsequently given additional time to comply, but the deadline has now expired. Massive security deployment across Jaipur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the JDA Vigilance Wing, 134 encroachments on the same stretch were cleared during a drive on May 22. Religious bodies and other occupants were subsequently given additional time to comply, but the deadline has now expired. Massive security deployment across Jaipur {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have put extensive security arrangements in place to prevent any untoward incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have put extensive security arrangements in place to prevent any untoward incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, including 12 companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC). Additional forces have also been brought in from the Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur ranges, while sensitive areas across the city remain under heightened surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, including 12 companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC). Additional forces have also been brought in from the Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur ranges, while sensitive areas across the city remain under heightened surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said action would be taken against anyone found spreading false or communally sensitive content online.

Project expected to benefit nearly 50 colonies

The administration said the widening of the road would improve connectivity between Jagatpura and key areas such as Malviya Nagar, Pradhan Marg and Apex Circle, while also reducing traffic pressure on Hare Krishna Marg.

Officials estimate that nearly 50 colonies will benefit from the project once completed.

Residents have been advised to expect heavy security presence and possible movement restrictions around the demolition site through the day.

Political and community concerns

The drive has also drawn criticism from some political leaders and community groups.

Congress MLA Rafiq Khan questioned the urgency of the exercise and said matters involving places of worship should be handled through consultation and consensus. He urged authorities to ensure that social harmony is maintained during the process.

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Some community organisations and representatives associated with the mosque and shrine have also raised objections, alleging that the structures were being unfairly targeted. They said they would continue to challenge the action through legal and peaceful means.

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