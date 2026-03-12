Jaipur man kills wife, daughter; stays with bodies overnight till arrest: Police

A 40-year-old man on Wednesday night allegedly killed his wife and daughter with a sword in Jaipur and then remained with the bodies overnight until the police arrived to arrest him on Thursday morning. Police arrested a Jaipur man who allegedly killed his wife and young daughter, sitting with their bodies overnight on the terrace

“The incident took place when his son and his brother went to attend a relative’s wedding function. Prima facie, he was stressed over his deteriorating health and poor financial condition. We are probing the matter,” Jaipur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shivlal Bairwa said.

The accused, Surjeet Singh, works in a local factory in Jaipur’s Mokhampura. “He was diagnosed with tuberculosis a year ago and since then his health was not good. He used to fight with his wife almost daily. He was probably not in the right state of mind,” Bairwa said.

On Wednesday, his wife Saroj Devi (35) and daughter Anshika (8) were sleeping on the terrace.

“Surjeet returned from the factory, took out a sword, and suddenly attacked Saroj. He first slit her throat multiple times. When Anshika woke up, he smothered her to death,” Bairwa said.

After killing the duo, he sat with the two bodies overnight. “In the morning, he started screaming from the terrace, calling the neighbours and telling them that he killed them. The locals immediately called the police, who arrived and arrested Surjeet,” SP added.

The police sent the two bodies for autopsy and registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).