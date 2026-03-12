Jaipur man kills wife, daughter; stays with bodies overnight till arrest: Police
Jaipur man allegedly attacked wife and daughter with a sword; police say he remained with the bodies overnight before being taken into custody
A 40-year-old man on Wednesday night allegedly killed his wife and daughter with a sword in Jaipur and then remained with the bodies overnight until the police arrived to arrest him on Thursday morning.
“The incident took place when his son and his brother went to attend a relative’s wedding function. Prima facie, he was stressed over his deteriorating health and poor financial condition. We are probing the matter,” Jaipur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shivlal Bairwa said.
The accused, Surjeet Singh, works in a local factory in Jaipur’s Mokhampura. “He was diagnosed with tuberculosis a year ago and since then his health was not good. He used to fight with his wife almost daily. He was probably not in the right state of mind,” Bairwa said.
On Wednesday, his wife Saroj Devi (35) and daughter Anshika (8) were sleeping on the terrace.
“Surjeet returned from the factory, took out a sword, and suddenly attacked Saroj. He first slit her throat multiple times. When Anshika woke up, he smothered her to death,” Bairwa said.
After killing the duo, he sat with the two bodies overnight. “In the morning, he started screaming from the terrace, calling the neighbours and telling them that he killed them. The locals immediately called the police, who arrived and arrested Surjeet,” SP added.
The police sent the two bodies for autopsy and registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSachin Saini
Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.