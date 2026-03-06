Sisters found dead, mother unconscious in Malviya Nagar

Two women, sisters, were found dead inside their residence in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday evening, with police suspecting it could be a case of murder-suicide instigated by their mother, as per an initial investigation. Investigators said they suspect the mother killed her daughters, one by one, and then tried to kill herself, albeit unsuccessfully.

The police said the Malviya Nagar police station received a call around 6.10pm about a door of a residence not being opened despite repeated attempts by family members. A police team rushed to the spot and found the main door locked from the inside.

After forcing entry, police said, officers discovered the bodies of two sisters in separate rooms.

“One woman was found lying on a bed with a pillow placed over her face, while the other had a ligature mark around her neck, indicating possible strangulation,” an investigator, who did not wish to be named, said.

The women’s mother, police said, was found in another room, but officers ascertained she was unconscious and alive. She was immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that the mother may have first killed the two children before attempting to end her own life. Crime and forensic science laboratory teams inspected the spot and collected evidence. “The matter is under investigation and further details will be ascertained after the woman regains consciousness and forensic reports are examined,” a second senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.