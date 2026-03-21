Jaipur’s Hindu-Muslim flower shower on Muslims on Eid goes viral | Watch
In a powerful display of unity, Hindus showered flower petals on Muslims during Eid prayers in Jaipur, a video of which went viral on social media.
In a display of communal harmony, members of the Hindu community in Jaipur, Rajasthan showered flower petals on Muslims offering prayers at an Eidgah during Eid ul-Fitr. The gesture was organised under the banner of the Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti, with participants emphasising unity and shared cultural bonds.
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A video of the gesture made rounds online, drawing praises on social media by several quarters.
“Eid Mubaraq to everyone. We are from the Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti. May the harmony among us always continue. A few people want to create differences, and this is wrong. Ram ke bina Ramzan nahi hota aur Eid ke bina Diwali na hoti hai. (There is no Ramzan without ‘Ram’, and there's no Diwali without Eid). We want to send across a message that we are one,” said Rajesh Kumar Sharma, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Several users responded positively to the visuals, with one calling it “an India to be proud of.”
Congress leader Pawan Khera also reacted to the viral video, saying, “This is my Rajasthan. That’s why I take pride in it.” Many others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that such gestures reflect the country’s longstanding tradition of religious harmony despite attempts by some to create divisions.
“Glad to see unity between Hindus and Muslims. Even if some people find it hard to accept, it’s still a moment of relief. There are many Hindus who genuinely believe in religious harmony,” another comment stated.
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Meanwhile, a separate video circulating on X claimed that after offering Eid prayers in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, local Muslims showered flowers on police personnel as a mark of respect. It resonated with the broader mood seen during the festival, with a user describing it as “true brotherhood” and “the real India.”
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Notably, Uttam Nagar had recently made headlines after a youth was killed when clashes broke out between groups in the area, after which authorities ramped up security and deployed heavy police personnel to prevent untoward incidents during the festival.
(With ANI inputs)