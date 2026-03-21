'Got full support': Muslims of Delhi's Uttam Nagar shower flowers on police after peaceful Eid prayers | Watch

Muslims in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, who were facing “khoon ki holi” threats after recent communal clashes, showered flower petals on police on Saturday after being able to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. Heavy deployment of security personnel seen as devotees from Muslim community arrive to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi (HT/Sanchit Khanna) Uttam Nagar has been tense after a 26-year old man died in clashes that broke out over fight over water balloon on Holi earlier this month. A video doing the rounds on social media, which HT could independently confirm, shows two men holding a bag full of flower petals and showering those on the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, with one individual being heard saying in the background, “The cops gave full support".

"They did a fantastic job,” the man says in the video. ‘Khoon ki holi’ fears The initial clashes broke out on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon that hit a Muslim woman, triggering an altercation. Tarun Kumar, 26, succumbed to injuries he received in the clashes four days later. Police have so far arrested 14 people and apprehended two minors in connection with the case. The incident kept Uttam Nagar on edge with Muslims there alleging that religious leaders issued threats of playing “khoon ki holi” on Eid - warning of a bloodbath. Threats to Muslims reached Delhi HC Security was heightened near the Uttam Nagar East Metro station after the Delhi high court directed the police to make adequate arrangements in the area over apprehensions of violence during Eid al-Fitr. The high court also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. It directed that security arrangements be maintained until the festival of Ram Navami.

Heavy deployment of security personnel seen as devotees from Muslim community arrive to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi (HT/Sanchit Khanna)

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 6. A heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel was in place across Hastsal village and nearby areas, with barricades set up at key entry and exit points and strict identity checks being carried out.