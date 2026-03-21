'Got full support': Muslims of Delhi's Uttam Nagar shower flowers on police after peaceful Eid prayers | Watch
Uttam Nagar has been tense after a 26-year old man died in clashes that broke out over fight over water balloon on Holi earlier this month.
Muslims in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, who were facing “khoon ki holi” threats after recent communal clashes, showered flower petals on police on Saturday after being able to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.
Uttam Nagar has been tense after a 26-year old man died in clashes that broke out over fight over water balloon on Holi earlier this month.
A video doing the rounds on social media, which HT could independently confirm, shows two men holding a bag full of flower petals and showering those on the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, with one individual being heard saying in the background, “The cops gave full support".
"They did a fantastic job,” the man says in the video.
‘Khoon ki holi’ fears
The initial clashes broke out on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon that hit a Muslim woman, triggering an altercation. Tarun Kumar, 26, succumbed to injuries he received in the clashes four days later. Police have so far arrested 14 people and apprehended two minors in connection with the case.
The incident kept Uttam Nagar on edge with Muslims there alleging that religious leaders issued threats of playing “khoon ki holi” on Eid - warning of a bloodbath.
Threats to Muslims reached Delhi HC
Security was heightened near the Uttam Nagar East Metro station after the Delhi high court directed the police to make adequate arrangements in the area over apprehensions of violence during Eid al-Fitr.
The high court also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. It directed that security arrangements be maintained until the festival of Ram Navami.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 6.
A heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel was in place across Hastsal village and nearby areas, with barricades set up at key entry and exit points and strict identity checks being carried out.
Only residents were being allowed access to certain stretches after verification, while the movement of outsiders is restricted, PTI news agency reported. Police teams also conducted regular foot patrols and are monitoring rooftops, narrow lanes and other sensitive pockets through CCTV cameras to prevent any untoward incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the situation is calm. "The environment here is peaceful. People offered namaz without any disturbance. We have maintained tight security in the area and are continuing routine patrols and picketing," PTI quoted him as saying, urging people not to believe rumours on social media.
Eid ‘not the same’
Residents of Hastsal village, however, said Eid this time was not the same as the area appeared stripped of the usual festive buzz scene. “It's very unfortunate what happened. Every year, my parents sell sevvaiyyan worth ₹10,000 a day in the run-up to Eid. This year, we have been selling around ₹3,500 a day. People from nearby areas are not coming to this market out of fear,” an earlier HT report quoted 18-year-old Vaishali Kumar who stood outside her home selling sevvaiyyan, the fine vermicelli synonymous with Eid-ul-Fitr.
For 7-year-old Rabia Khanam, Eid has always meant the aroma of sevvaiyyan wafting through the lanes, bustling markets with mehendiwallahs and the frantic rush in markets with shoppers bustling for new clothes.
"There would be so much excitement... But this year, it's just not the same," she said, seated inside her home in an area where tension has lingered since the March 4 clash that claimed Kumar's life.