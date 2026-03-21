‘Not the same’: Delhi's Uttam Nagar residents bring in Eid with bated breath amid heightened security

The atmosphere In the narrow lanes of Hastsal village in Uttam Nagar is heavy ahead of Eid on Saturday, stripped of the usual festive buzz scene in the area. Just weeks after a clash on Holi that led to the murder of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar, residents narrated a sense of uneasy quiet in the area enforced by a heavy police presence. With heavy police presence and subdued celebrations, residents in Delhi's Uttam Nagar expressed sadness over the altered atmosphere during Eid. (PTI)

Eighteen-year-old Vaishali Kumar stood outside her home selling sevvaiyyan, the fine vermicelli synonymous with Eid-ul-Fitr.

“It's very unfortunate what happened. Every year, my parents sell sevvaiyyan worth ₹10,000 a day in the run-up to Eid. This year, we have been selling around ₹3,500 a day. People from nearby areas are not coming to this market out of fear,” she said.

For 7-year-old Rabia Khanam, Eid has always meant the aroma of sevvaiyyan wafting through the lanes, bustling markets with mehendiwallahs and the frantic rush in markets with shoppers bustling for new clothes.

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"There would be so much excitement... But this year, it's just not the same," she said, seated inside her home in an area where tension has lingered since the March 4 clash that claimed Kumar's life.

The incident that led to tension took place on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon from her terrace which hit a Muslim woman. This led to an altercation between the two families, which eventually escalated into a fight, resulting in injuries to at least eight people.

Taran Kumar, 26 succumbed to his injuries a few days later. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Since then police have arrested 14 people and apprehended two minors over the alleged murder of the 26-year-old - all relatives of the Muslim family. In the events that followed, inflammatory social media posts and provocative speeches have kept communal tensions simmering.

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Security heightened Delhi Police made elaborate security arrangements for Eid, deploying riot control vehicles, "Vajra" and logistics vehicle "Vikrant" alongside local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel guarding barricades at every street entrance.

On Thursday, the matter reached the courts, with the Delhi High Court directing the police and civil administration in Uttam Nagar to take all necessary measures and ensure a secure environment during Eid festivities. The court stressed that the festival is "to rejoice", and that authorities went duty bound to prevent any untoward incident.

But while locals say things may be stable right now there is a palpable sense of tension in the air. As security personnel walked through the streets - an apparent attempt at “showing their presence” and presenting a sense of security, residents and shopkeepers said festivities are likely to remain subdued.

An l8-year-old man, who identified himself as Puneeth Kumar, said that police presence was of utmost importance to ensure no violence takes place.

"The Hindus in the area are very angry but I believe no festivities will be stopped. They may be less exciting," he said.

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“There are several meat-selling shops here that have closed because of Navratras. Many others who live here and run shops on rent have gone back home, or to the homes of their relatives to celebrate Eid there. Most importantly, due to the recent killing, there is a sense of tension in this area,” said Arif Khan, 55.

Kehkasa Parveen, 25, sat in her balcony applying henna, a ritual she used to share with friends at the local market two days before Eid. "But this time, my parents have forbidden me from going out too much. Every year, our relatives would come and we would visit them throughout the day, but this time, I don't think they'll come because police presence will only increase on Saturday. We will not go," she said.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said multiple CCTV cameras - including three at the street's entrance - were installed on Thursday to monitor the area.

Near the street where the murder look place, police presence gets far more intense with bright yellow barricades visible on roadsides and lanes. At least 10 personnel were stationed at each end, particularly at junctions. Delhi Police have implemented a multi-layered deployment plan across Uttam Nagar and Dwarka district, setting up over 100 pickets at strategic locations. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAP), CRPF, and local police were deployed, with additional teams positioned on rooftops in vulnerable pockets.

Flag marches have been conducted in sensitive areas and will continue during Eid as confidence-building measures.

Police said they are closely monitoring social media. having removed several inflammatory posts and acted against multiple handles to prevent the spread of provocative content.

In the aftermath of the murder, multiple right wing groups visited the area and staged protests. An “Aakrosh Sabha” was also organised a few days ago and scores of people had come to attend it at the Aiyappa Park in the same neighbourhood, but they were blocked by the police.

Special attention is being given to mosques and Eidgahs. Mixed population localities have been identified for enhanced surveillance.

Rabia Khanam, reflecting of the atmosphere, said “This is not how any festival is celebrated.”