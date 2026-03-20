Altamash Faraz's Eid traditions: From Eidi bandit to festive feasting

For actor Altamash Faraz, the significance of Eid is all about nostalgia and creating new memories. “Be it Eid or Ramzan, festivals bring you back to your roots and remind you of your journey from where you started,” he shares. Altamash Faraz

The heart of Eid for the actor is found in the dining room, where flavours are simply non-negotiable. “I think over the years the Eid spread has changed according to our evolving taste, but a few delicacies remain constant since my childhood like ‘Sheer Khurma’ and ‘Bukhara Pulao’,” he reveals. “They top my menu list and I just always look forward to indulging on Eid. I don't hold back then and cheat on my diet as much as I can. If you like food, that is something you should have at least once in your life for the richness of taste and aroma.”

Faraz adds that the memories of Eid as a child are often dominated by the thrill of Eidi (the cash gift given by elders). He recalls: "Oh yes!" he exclaims. “I used to be a bandit back then. I would go to the houses of all my relatives and rob them off! I was the kid who always had the maximum Eidi as I would leave no relative without paying the Eidi tax to me (laughs). Then after the collection was over, all my cousins would go to the toy store in the evening and buy toys. It is a cherished memory for me.”

His modelling and acting profession has changed the rhythm of his celebrations. “As you grow older the festivals become more about gathering together and spending time. Everyone gets busy in their lives so the absence of it makes it valuable even more now,” he says.

He reflects on how celebrations have changed: "The activities change as you grow older but the fun and excitement to meet your family and friends remains the same. If I sum up the Eid vibe in three perfect words for me, it would be nostalgic, indulgent, and blissful.”

Currently, Faraz is part of a TV daily playing the lead. “With Mangal Lakshmi, on I am trying to balance work and festivity. The shoot schedules are hectic but I managed to take an off for two days and go celebrate Eid at home. Meet my family, relatives and friends and then come back to shoot all refreshed. Also, as I would be away for Eid, when I would be back I would definitely treat my cast and crew for Eid,” he concludes.