Jairam Ramesh calls Himanta 'naradmuni' as expelled Assam Cong leader seeks Nyay

Reacting to former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta's protest in Assam as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the northeastern state on Thursday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the issue between Angkita Dutta and Srinivas BV could have been assuaged but Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acted as 'naradmuni'. Angkita was expelled from the party for indulging in "anti-party activities" after she lodged a police complaint against Srinivas accusing him of harassment. Jairam Ramesh said he spoke with former Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta several times and the issue could have been sorted out but for Himanta Biswa Sarma, it wasn't. (PTI)

"I have spoken to Angkita Dutta several times. She came to my residence as well. Both Angkita and Srinivas are sensitive people and the issue could have been sorted out. But the naradmuni entered in between. And you all know who this naradmuni is -- BJP's viceroy of the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma. Angkita's father (Anjan Dutta) was a well-known Congress leader," Jairam Ramesh said.

Angkita held a protest on Thursday and said she would seek justice from Rahul Gandhi as she was expelled from the party without being given a chance to present her side. "For the last 10 months, I have been exiled. Without hearing my side of the story, I was expelled from the party because I sought justice against an oppressor. And in these last 10 months, I did not join any political party. Today I am sitting with my people. I will seek justice from Rahul Gandhi as he comes to the state," Angkita Dutta said.

Who is Angkita Dutta? What was her complaint against Srinivas BV?

In 2023, Angkita Dutta levelled serious allegations against Srinivas BV accusing him of harassment. She said the Congress high command did not take her complaint seriously. Later, she was expelled from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities. The sexual harassment case now rests with the Supreme Court.

BJP leaders on Thursday raised the demand for Angkita's Nyay. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala posted," Rahul Baba, first ensure Nyay for Congress leaders like Angkita Dutta and scores of others abused and assaulted by Congress netas like Shrinivas and Mewaram Jain. State Congress neta ko nyay yatra first."