Jairam Ramesh calls Kiren Rijiju 'distorian' in latest dig over Nehru-J&K debate

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a fresh jibe at Union minister Kiren Rijiju over the ongoing debate on Kashmir and called him the latest entrant to the club of 'Distorians'. The row started with an article by the Union minister in which he blamed Nehru for 'rejecting' Maharaja Hari Singh's accession request in July 1947.

Rijiju's article drew criticism from Congress and while this war of words is going on, Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said he spoke to a 'BJP ideologue' about Kiren Rijiju. The BJP ideologue, as claimed by Jairam Ramesh, said the vilification of Nehru is one thing, but exalting Hari Singh as a hero "takes the cake".

"I spoke to a BJP ideologue this morning about Kiren Rijiju, the latest entrant to the club of Distorians. He sent me the following message:

The strange thing is, Nehru being vilified is one thing, Hari Singh being exalted as some sort of upright & benevolent hero takes the cake," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Kiren Rijiju versus Congress over Nehru and J&K history

Union minister Kiren Rijiju recently raked up the issue of J&K's accession and said India is still paying the price of Nehru's follies as Nehru rejected Hari Singh's accession request and pitched for some special status.

Rijiju reiterated the point in his recent article which is the bone of contention of the ongoing debate. “Seven decades were lost due to these Nehruvian blunders & India paid a heavy price…finally history took a turn in 2019 when India First was the only guiding principle,” Rijiju wrote.

"Kiren Rijiju is doing something that he and his ilk are really good at — lie, lie, and keep on lying, and hope that the lie sticks. This is the old Goebbels formula," Jairam Ramesh countered.

