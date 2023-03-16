Jairam Ramesh responds to row over prompting Rahul Gandhi: Without teleprompter

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday commented on the row over his prompting to Rahul Gandhi during a press conference and said Congress leaders speak freely to the media without teleprompters. "This is another attempt to distract from Modani scam," Jairam Ramesh tweeted as the clip of Jairam Ramesh correcting Rahul Gandhi's phrasing during the press conference went viral, courtesy BJP leaders and supporters. In his tweet, Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi clarified instantly during the press meet and otherwise his statement's construct would have been distorted by "BJP's fake news machine". Jairam Ramesh corrected a sentence Rahul Gandhi said during the press conference on Thursday.

Unfortunately and unfortunately for you: What happened in Rahul Gandhi's press conference

In his press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said he would like to make his statements first in Parliament as allegations against him have been raised by four MPs in Parliament. As an MP, it is his responsibility to first issue the statement in the House, and then to the media. "Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said as he was explaining why he wanted to speak at Parliament first.

Jairam Ramesh corrected his phrasing and asked him to say 'unfortunately, for you'. As Jairam Ramesh prompted this to Rahul Gandhi, he was audible to the extent that it was understood that he mentioned the word 'jokes' referring to social media trolling that may follow if Rahul Gandhi is heard saying that he is unfortunately a member of Parliament.

When the exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh took place, journalists present at the conference were trying to ask questions to Rahul Gandhi. Jairam Ramesh silenced them and then Rahul Gandhi said, "I want to make it clear. Unfortunately, for you, I am a member of Parliament and..."

"How much and how long will you teach?" BJP's Sambit Patra wrote sharing the clip. BJP's Amit Malviya said it is shocking that Rahul Gandhi can't string a single sentence on his own. "No Jairam, Rahul's inability to articulate doesn't make him anymore of a joke than what he already is!" Malviya tweeted. "Sad that he can’t even make a statement without being coached! Wonder who coached him for his foreign intervention statement?

"Sad that he can’t even make a statement without being coached! Wonder who coached him for his foreign intervention statement?" BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla commented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON