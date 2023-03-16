Rahul Gandhi called 'puppet' as Jairam Ramesh prompts him ‘unfortunately…’

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Thursday in which he said that if Indian democracy was working, then he would have been allowed to speak in Parliament, a clip of Jairam Ramesh prompting him went viral with BJP leaders, supporters slamming Rahul Gandhi for not being able to speak without 'being coached'. "Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament..." Rahul Gandhi said explaining that he will give his statement first in the Lok Sabha and then to the media. "Unfortunately, for you, I am a member of Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said correcting after Jairam Ramesh told him to do so. 'Say unfortunately for you," Jairam Ramesh said. Read | 'Went to US when Manmohan Singh was PM, was asked...': BJP leader's jab at Cong As Rahul Gandhi said 'Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament', Jairam Ramesh asked him to correct the phrasing during the press conference on Thursday.

"Well Jairam it is unfortunate for us that he is an MP in the August Parliament he so badly undermines & betrays.. Sad that he can’t even make a statement without being coached! Wonder who coached him for his foreign intervention statement?" BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote.

Vivek Agnihotri shared the clip with a dialogue from his movie The Tashkent Files which says that the greatest misfortune of a puppet is that it does not know who is controlling in -- in a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh.

Rahul Gandhi, in the press conference, said Parliament was adjourned one minute after he reached. He met the Lok Sabha Speaker and sought to speak in the Lok Sabha since allegations of 'insulting India on foreign soil' have been raised against him in Parliament. Claiming that all of it is the government's tactic to divert attention from the Adani issue, he said he will make the statement first in Parliament and then in front of the media. "I would like to go into the details (Adani issue) with you. Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament and I am hopeful that I will be allowed to speak in Parliament. So I would like to first place my statement on the floor of the House and then i would be happy to have whatever discussion you want," Rahul Gandhi said when Jairam Ramesh prompted him to add 'for you' after 'unfortunately'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON