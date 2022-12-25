Jairam Ramesh's big charge: 'IB quizzing people who met Rahul Gandhi on yatra'

A day after Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi and finished the first leg, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed 'IB' has been interrogating people who have interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "The spookes have been asking all sorts of questions and also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him. There's nothing secretive about the yatra but clearly Modi and Shah are rattled," the Congress leader said.

Congress' Vaibhab Walia on Sunday said he filed a complaint at Sohana police station after some 'unauthorised people' entered one of the containers on December 23. "Informally I gather they were state intelligence people," the Congress leader said.

Apart from many eminent personalities from different walks of life, many organisations, and workers' unions met Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. On Saturday, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined the walk and said he joined the walk as an Indian.

The Congress accused the BJP of trying to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, using many tactics and the latest being the Covid pandemic. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi asking him to consider stopping the yatra amid fresh health concerns triggered by a surge in Covid cases in China.

As this started a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday questioned the participation of people belonging to 'tukde tukde gang' in the yatra.

