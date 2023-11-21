Jairam Ramesh's 'master of drama' jibe at PM Modi over videos with Team India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter consoling the Indian cricketers following the ICC World Cup 2023 final.In a viral video, the prime minister was seen consoling Indian cricket stars after the Men in Blue lost the title clash to Pat Cummins-led Australian team by six wickets. Modi was also seen hugging speedster Mohammed Shami during his visit to the Indian dressing room.Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge Communications, posted on X, “The video of the self-imposed, choreographed consolation by the ‘Master Of Drama in India’ has completely exposed the insincerity behind the photographs released yesterday. The face-saving exercise has backfired. The youth of India will not be fooled by these desperate antics”."You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen," the prime minister is heard telling skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles an emotional Mohammed Shami during his meeting with the Men In Blue in their dressing room after India's 6-wicket loss to Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final.(PMO/X)

He also interacted with other players and the team's coach Rahul Dravid. He invited them to meet him whenever they come to Delhi.India, led by Rohit Sharma, won ten consecutive matches in the run up to the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the final played on Sunday, India scored 240 in 50 overs after being put to bat by the Aussies.Chasing the target of 241, Australia rode on Travis Head's match-winning 137 and Marnu Labuschagne's 58 to clinch the sixth world championship title with 42 balls to spare and four wickets remaining. The Australians had last won the ICC World Cup in 2015 under Michael Clarke.

