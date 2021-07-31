Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jaish commander involved in Pulwama attack killed: J&K Police
india news

Jaish commander involved in Pulwama attack killed: J&K Police

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar identified the commander as Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:14 PM IST
At least 87 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January this year. (PTI)

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander allegedly involved in the planning of the 2019 Pulwama attack, which left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers dead, was among two terrorists killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The attack brought India and Pakistan on the verge of another war as it prompted New Delhi to launch an air strike on a JeM camp deep inside the Pakistani territory. The Pakistani air force carried out a retaliatory attack and captured an Indian pilot before releasing him days later.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar identified the commander as Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan and said he was a relative of Masood Azhar, who founded JeM after his release from an Indian prison in exchange of passengers of a hijacked plane in 1999.

The National Investigation Agency last year charged Pakistan-based Azhar, his two brothers, nephew and 15 others for their role in the February 2019 attack. At least six of the 19 accused were earlier killed in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir while many have been arrested. India in late February 2019 handed over to dossier to Pakistan with specific details of JeM complicity in the attack.

Kumar said Alvi was killed along with another unidentified JeM operative in the exchange of fire in Pulwama district triggered during a cordon and search operation in a forest. He added Alvi was involved in conspiracy and planning of Pulwama attack and stayed with Adil Dar, the suicide bombers who rammed his explosives laden car into a CRPF convoy, till the day of assault. He added Dar’s video on the attack also featured Alvi’s voice. “The Identification of the second terrorist is being ascertained,” said Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police called the commander’s killing a big sucess and a setback to Jaish. The killing comes as security forces have intensified the counter-insurgency operations in the Valley.

At least 87 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January this year. They include top commanders of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP