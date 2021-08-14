Jaish terror module busted in J&K, UP man among 4 held

JAMMU On the eve of 75th Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday averted a major tragedy by busting a module of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) tasked to trigger violence by planting a vehicle-based IED, police said, adding that they have arrested four terrorists, including a resident of Uttar Pradesh, affiliated to the outfit.

“They were planning to disrupt I-Day celebrations by planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before August 15,” said additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh.

“Four Jaish terrorists and their associates have been arrested by Jammu police in a drive to root out presence of terrorists in Jammu. They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply them to active terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir Valley; planting a vehicle laden with IED in Jammu before August 15 and conducting a reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country,” Singh added.

Police have identified the four Jaish terrorists as Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Prichoo in Pulwama; Ijahar Khan alias Sonu Khan, son of Intejar Khan of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh; Touseef Ahmed Shah alias Showket alias Adnan, son of Ghulam Mohammad Shah of Jeff in Shopian district; and Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, son of Musthaq Ahmed Bhat of Bandzoo in Pulwama district.

Singh said while three Jaish terrorists were arrested from different parts of Jammu, Ijahar Khan was arrested from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

“Muntazir Manzoor, a member of JeM, was the first to be arrested in this chain. A pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered from him. His truck which was used for transporting weapons to Kashmir Valley was also seized,” said Singh.

“Ijahar Khan disclosed that Jaish commander in Pakistan by the name of Munazir alias Shahid had asked him to collect weapons from near Amritsar, which would be dropped by a drone. He was also asked by Jaish to do reconnaissance of Panipat oil refinery, which he did and sent videos to Pakistan,” said the ADGP.

“He was also tasked to do the reconnaissance of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi, but was arrested before he could complete this task,” said Singh.

The third terrorist Touseef Ahmed Shah was tasked by Jaish commander Shahid and another Jaish terrorist named Abrar in Pakistan to take up an accommodation in Jammu, which he did, Singh added.

“He was then asked to procure a second-hand motorcycle to carry out an IED blast at Jammu. The IED for this purpose was to be dropped by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task,” he said.

The ADGP also informed that the fourth terrorist, Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, was involved in recruitment from across the country.

“He worked as a fruit merchant in Kashmir and was constantly in touch with Shahid and had introduced Ijahgar Khan to him. He was doing recruitment for Jaish in Kashmir Valley and from rest of the country,” said Singh.

Further work on the remaining module is in progress, Singh added.

Meanwhile, security forces have recovered an IED near Koriya village in Kishtwar district. The IED was diffused by the bomb disposal squad.