Jaishankar, German FM in Delhi hold discussion on Russian oil import, Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who held a joint press conference with Germany’s minister of foreign affairs Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi on Monday, highlighted the significant difference between Europe and India’s energy supply choices of trade with Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine war, while strongly defending India’s decision to import oil from Russia amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

To give a comparison with India, the oil imports by the EU are six times higher compared to India, he said.

“The European Union, between February 24, and November 17, has imported more fossil fuels from Russia than the next ten countries combined,” Jaishankar said adding the EU imports $50 billion worth of gas, while India imports none. “Even coal imports from Russia, by European Union is 50% more than India’s,” he said.

Showing the data available from Russia’s fossil fuel tracker, an online portal on fuel export, Jaishankar noted that since the beginning of the war, Russia earned 246 billion euros in revenue from fossil fuel exports, with European Union countries exporting oil worth over EUR 122 billion.

“European Union should do much more,” he said. There is a finite supply of resources available. Europe itself should prioritize its energy supply needs first and then ask India to do something else, the minister added.

“We have been very understanding of Europe’s choices and policies. I wish European media would also look at these figures,” Jaishankar said.

Baerbock arrived in India on Monday on a two-day visit, four days after India formally took over the presidency of the G-20 grouping. The two ministers spoke about a number of issues, including the Ukraine war, China, Pakistan and terrorism.

Responding to a reporter’s question on talks with Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “Regarding Pakistan, I have spent some time with the minister outlining the nature of cross-border terrorism. The main challenge today is that we cannot have talks while there is terrorism, and I think there was an understanding from Germany’s side regarding this.”

On the Afghanistan, he brought up the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 and condemned the attacks of August 26, 2021, near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in which over 300 civilians and 28 military personnel were killed or injured.

On Ukraine, Jaishankar said that India’s position on the issue is clear, that this is not an era of war and that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue.

Talking about the challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region, Baerbock, said, “China is seen as a partner in global challenges, a global competitor and increasingly a systemic rival as well. China has changed a lot in the last few years. We will have more diversification in the Indo-Pacific area. There is huge potential for German companies, which until now have been focused on China, will be focusing on Japan and India in the future.”

The German envoy while defending its country’s historical dependence on Russia for oil said, “We have seen what it means when you become strongly dependent on a country which does not share your values. Due to the political and security aspects in the region, we will closely cooperate with our regional partners.”

As per a recent Reuters report, Moscow has sent India a list of over 500 products for potential delivery such as aircraft and trains, and parts for cars due to the wartime pressure on Russia’s industries.

Replying to a question regarding this speculated list, Jaishankar said, “We have been discussing with Russia on trade expansion, which has been going on for a long time. We have given the Russians a set of products in which we are competitive and it will give us access to the Russian market.”

The minister added that discussions on expanding trade have been going on for some time, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

India seeks to narrow a growing trade deficit with Russia at a time when Moscow faces acute shortages of some crucial materials following Western sanctions, Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also expressed their views on the matter of baby Ariha, whose parents are unable to see her after she was taken away by German authorities.

“In fairness, baby Ariha should be in a position to reside in a linguistic, social, religious, and cultural environment natural to her. It’s a delicate matter there are privacy issues involved. Both governments are handling it with that in mind,” Jaishankar noted.

Seeking her repatriation to India, the family members of an Indian baby girl have been protesting in front of the German embassy building in Delhi. Ariha, a one-and-a-half-year-old infant girl of a Gujarat couple has been kept in foster care in Berlin for over 14 months.

The German authorities had taken Ariha from her parents, alleging that they had sexually harassed their child. As per the couple, Ariha’s grandmother hurt her by accident in September last year and when they took the baby to a hospital, the German authorities allegedly accused them of sexual assault against the child and took them under their care.

“As the mother of two daughters, for me, the well-being of Ariha is very important. I can assure you that the child is well. For everybody in India and Germany, the child’s well-being is the priority. Children are only taken in by the Youth Office if there are serious concerns about their well-being, violence, abuse, or neglect. The case is still pending in court, and after the verdict, there can be a review. Till then, our first priority is her well-being.” Baerbock expressed.

On India’s intervention efforts in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Jaishankar reiterated the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in November, “India’s position is clearly articulated by our Prime Minister, which states that today is ‘not an era of war’ but of diplomacy and dialogue. It is not for India to specify or advocate, that is not our intention. It is something that the parties involved would decide.”