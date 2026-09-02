Jaishankar lands in Poland on 3-day trip, Ukraine will be next stop

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in Poland on a three-day visit that will also take him to Ukraine for meetings to review bilateral ties with both countries amid growing tensions over Russia’s actions.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was at the Kremlin in Moscow last month (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Sputnik Kr)

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During his visit, Jaishankar will hold bilateral consultations with his counterparts Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine and Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland, the external affairs ministry said.

The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and provide an opportunity to discuss regional developments and issues of mutual interest, the ministry said without giving details.

Jaishankar is the first senior Indian leader to travel to Ukraine since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country in August 2024. His visit comes days after an Indian national was killed and another injured in Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, Modi urged the Russian leader to move from “endless war to the end of war”. The remarks came against the backdrop of stepped-up Russian attacks on Ukraine that have killed dozens of civilians.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s key aide Sergiy Kyslytsya met India’s new ambassador to Kyiv, Anjani Kumar, and discussed bilateral relations. Kyslytsya, the first deputy head of the office of the President, said on social media that the discussions had covered “India’s role in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s key aide Sergiy Kyslytsya met India’s new ambassador to Kyiv, Anjani Kumar, and discussed bilateral relations. Kyslytsya, the first deputy head of the office of the President, said on social media that the discussions had covered “India’s role in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine”. {{/usCountry}}

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“We also exchanged views on Prime Minister @narendramodi’s recent message to Vladimir Putin: the time has come to move from an endless war to an end of war,” he said. “We look forward to continued dialogue with India and to translating this shared interest in peace into concrete steps.”