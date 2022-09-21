Jaishankar meets Ukrainian PM, reiterates India’s position, discusses war and consequences

New York: A day before he is scheduled to address the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the sidelines of the UN General assembly on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, the minister got a sense of Ukraine’s assessment of the war, discussed its consequences for the rest of the world, reiterated India’s principled position in favour of peace and diplomacy, and pledged to continue providing humanitarian support.

During Jaishankar’s extensive engagements, both in the bilateral and plurilateral formats, in New York, Ukraine has been a key theme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the need for peace and limits of war has been widely appreciated. And there is a sense in Indian official circles that New Delhi’s position on the issue — both in terms of the importance of diplomacy and end to hostilities as well as articulating the secondary consequences of the war for the global south — has gained more traction. In recent weeks, the balance of power on the ground appears to be shifting in favour of Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his meeting with the PM, Jaishankar tweeted, “At the UN Headquarters this morning, called on Prime Minister of Ukraine @Denys_Shmyhal. Thank him for sharing his perspectives and assessment of the ongoing conflict. Discussed their consequences, including for food security, energy security and safety of nuclear facilities.”

The minister added that he had apprised him of India’s principled position that emphasises “cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy”. Jaishankar also assured Ukraine that India would continue to provide humanitarian assistance.

Later, Shmyhal tweeted: “We count on India’s support in providing grain corridors & demilitarization of the ZNPP. During a meeting with the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar I emphasized the need to join forces to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine. Thanked Indian Government and people for humanitarian aid.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON