Jaishankar meets UK's new foreign secretary David Cameron, exchanges views on West Asia, Ukraine

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Britain's newly appointed foreign secretary David Cameron.Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share details of the meeting. “A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office. Congratulated him on his appointment. Held a detailed discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership”, Jaishankar posted.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with UK's newly appointed foreign secretary David Cameron. (X/S Jaishankar)

“Also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to working with him closely”, he added.David Cameron, who served as Britain's prime minister from 2010 to 2016 before stepping down after losing the Brexit referendum, was appointed as the new foreign secretary.His appointment comes after British PM Rishi Sunak sacked Suella Braverman as the home secretary and replacing her with James Cleverly.

Braverman was sacked days after it emerged that her controversial newspaper article attacking the Metropolitan Police was published without clearance from her boss.

Cameron took to social media platform X after his appointment has said,"The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard".

“While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges”, he added.

