Jaishankar offers prayers at Swaminarayan temple in London, addresses diaspora

ByHT News Desk
Nov 13, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Jaishankar highlighted the efforts of the Indian government in strengthening relations with the UK and spoke about the positive transformation of India's image.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, commonly known as the Neasden Temple, in London on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the temple, Jaishankar extended his Diwali greetings to the gathering and expressed the joy of being present “among our own people” during the festive season.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London.(@DrSJaishankar)

“Shubh Diwali to all of you. Nothing can be happier than being among our own people on such an auspicious occasion. I am here on a visit to the United Kingdom and it was natural that on an occasion like Deepawali, I would look for the opportunity to come and be with the members of the community,” the minister said.

Highlighting the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India, Jaishankar shared insights into his recent discussions with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and stressed the commitment to strengthening the relations between the UK and India.

"Modi Sarkar works 24*7 every day, we all know that. On Deepawali day, I have come from a long meeting with Rishi Sunak. We had the occasion to discuss our relations with the UK and India," he remarked.

Reflecting on the changing global perception of India, Jaishankar spoke about the positive transformation of Bharat's image.

"I am a testament to how much the image of Bharat has changed. The image of India—a large part of it is what happens in Bharat by all of us, but a large part of it is what all you do in your everyday life," he said.

He also highlighted India's achievements on the international stage, noting the successful G20 presidency and the country's status as the fastest-growing large economy.

“India is today the fastest growing large economy. There is leadership. There is vision. There is good governance.”

Earlier in the day, Sunak hosted Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar for Diwali tea at Downing Street.

“Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He also thanked Prime Minister Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty for their warm reception and gracious hospitality.

It marked the start of Jaishankar's five-day official visit to the UK with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give "new impetus to the friendly ties".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

