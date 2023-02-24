Jaishankar proves FM means failed minister: Pawan Khera amid 'Gautamdas' row

A day after Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport by the Assam police for his earlier 'Narendra Gautamdas Modi' jab at PM Modi', the Congress leader addressed a press briefing in Raipur amid the ongoing plenary session of the party. Pawan Khera was released hours after his arrest as the issue reached the Supreme Court. "You all know the situation of the country... sometimes the plane gates are opened," Pawan Khera said.

Pawan Khera on Thursday was arrested from Delhi airport and was then released on interim bail.

Pawan Khera's arrest, release on interim bail: What happened at Delhi airport?

"India and Congress are intertwined together. ur responsibility increases when the government tries to gag the media, evades question on unemployment, Chinese aggression and shows lal ankh to the opposition," Pawan Khera said.

Attacking foreign minister S Jaishankar for his recent statement on China, Pawan Khera said, "Jaishankar himself changed the full form of FM from foreign minister to the failed minister. The words he used like China is a bigger economy and we can't fight it etc. This is what India's foreign minister is saying."

"During Indira Gandhi's time, we took on America. Indiraji could have also said that America is a bigger economy. Let's not fight it. The same could have been said in 1962," the Congress leader said.

On 'kabar khudegi' slogans

PM Modi on Friday responded to the 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' slogans raised by the Congress leader at the Delhi airport tarmac and said the country will give a befitting reply to those who abuse as people are saying, "Modi tera kamal khilega".

"PM Modi must understand that he is not the opposition leader. He should not even hear and respond to such weird issues. He should realise that his words reach the entire world. Why don't you speak on Adani, China, and unemployment?" Pawan Khera said.

'Why no flight stops for terrorist like Amritpal Singh?'

Replying to a question on concerns over Punjab law and order, Pawan Khera said, "The Punjab government is not even capable to understand the gravity of the situation. A person who threatens the Union home minister is roaming freely. No flight is getting stopped, no police force from another state is going there."

