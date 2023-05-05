With Pak FM in attendance, Jaishankar talks tough on terrorism at SCO meeting

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday talked tough on cross-border terrorism and stressed the need to seize and block the channel of finances for terror activities. Addressing the opening segment of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, Jaishankar highlighted the multitude of challenges faced by the world due to the Covid pandemic and geopolitical upheavals, including disruptions in global supply chains. (Jaishankar welcomes Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for SCO meeting | WATCH)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While the world was engaged in facing Covid and its consequences, the menace of terrorism continues unabated. Taking our eyes off this menace would be detrimental to our security interests. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar said.

“The channel of activities for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction. Members need not be reminded that combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO.” the minister added.

Jaishankar noted that the unfolding situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power "remains at the centre of our attention," adding that the efforts should be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Our immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving rights of women, children and minorities."

Earlier today, Jaishankar greeted Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with a “Namastey” ahead of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation. Visuals showed the Jaishankar greeting Zardari in Indian tradition with a "Namastey", avoiding a handshake.

"I am happy to arrive in Goa for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. I am leading the Pakistan delegation at SCO and hope that the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will be successful," Zardari said in a video on Thursday shared by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON