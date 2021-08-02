Jaishankar to represent India at swearing in of Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to represent India at the inauguration of Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, reflecting the convergence between the two countries on key issues such as the situation in Afghanistan.

Iran had extended an invitation to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony when Jaishankar met Raisi during a stopover in Tehran on July 7 while travelling to Moscow, and there were earlier indications that the country would be represented at the ceremony by some other minister, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

However, India is now expected to be represented by the external affairs minister at the ceremony to signal the importance attached by New Delhi to its ties with Tehran, the people cited above said. A visit by Jaishankar will also be an opportunity for the two sides to exchange notes on regional developments, especially the security situation in Afghanistan, the people said.

A total of 115 officials from 73 countries, including 10 heads of state, 11 foreign ministers and 10 other ministers, will attend the inauguration, Nezamoddin Mousavi, the spokesperson of the presiding board for the Iranian Parliament, said on Monday.

Though Jaishankar’s stopover in Tehran last month was described as a “transit halt” by the Indian side, the Iranian side saw it as akin to a full-fledged visit as he held talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and also met the president-elect. Jaishankar had also handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raisi.

After his meeting with Raisi, Jaishankar had tweeted: “Appreciate his warm sentiments for India. Deeply value his strong commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties and expand cooperation on regional and global issues.”

During Jaishankar’s stopover in Tehran, the two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The two countries had also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the wake of a massive campaign by the Taliban to capture territory across Afghanistan.

The two sides had also discussed joint regional connectivity initiatives, including the International North South Transport Corridor and India’s efforts to develop a terminal at Iran’s Chabahar port, primarily to gain access to Afghanistan and the Central Asian states.

The people cited above said there is considerable convergence in the views of India and Iran, who were partners in supporting the erstwhile Northern Alliance, on the current situation in Afghanistan. Though Iran has openly engaged with the Taliban over the past few years, it has concerns about any dispensation in Kabul that could be dominated by the group.

Former ambassador Zikrur Rahman, who did several stints in West Asia, said the external affairs minister’s proposed visit to Tehran would be significant for several reasons, including in the context of the 25-year strategic cooperation agreement signed by Iran and China in March.

“This visit will help close the gap that emerged between India and Iran in recent times and lead to better understanding of each other’s position. It is also a good move in light of the developments in Afghanistan,” Rahman said.