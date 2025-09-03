What S Jaishankar said on EU-India trade agreement after meeting German counterpart amid US tariff tensions

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India would like to see its negotiations with the European Union for a free trade agreement move to a “decisive conclusion” soon. External affairs minister S Jaishankar in a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and others (not in pic), in Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Video Grab)

Jaishankar made the statement at a joint media briefing after holding wide-ranging talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

The statement comes even India is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to its purchase of Russian crude oil.

The external affairs minister said the talks focused on boosting bilateral ties in areas of economy, climate change, defence, technology.

“We appreciate Germany's aim to double trade with India,” Jaishankar said. He also appreciated Germany for addressing export control issues.

Jaishankar also welcomed Germany's interest in cooperation with India in the semiconductor sector. The EAM also said Wadephul told him that Germany will put its full weight behind the India-EU FTA.

India and Germany are looking at cooperation in green hydrogen sector as well, Jaishankar said.

“India's relationship with Germany is enormously important and it is growing significantly,” Jaishankar said.

Wadephul welcomed India's openness towards doubling the two countries' trade volume of 31 billion euros ($36.29 billion).

"I am glad that you are as optimistic about the prospects as I am," Wadephul said.

The German minister said a free trade agreement between India and the European Union could be concluded in the coming months, adding, "If others put up trade barriers, then we should respond by lowering them."