Jal Jeevan has given impetus to development of country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Jal Jeevan Mission is giving new impetus to the development of the country, highlighting the Centre’s commitment to providing water supply to every household. “Jal Jeevan Mission is giving a new impetus to the development of the country today. The way water has reached crores of homes in less than three years is a great example of public aspirations and public participation,” the PM tweeted.

On April 5, Modi announced the party’s 14-day mega ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ outreach campaign to highlight the welfare measures taken by the Centre, including the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“Under the mission, 6.15 crore new households have been added in the last two years. The allocation of ₹60,000 crore shows our staunch commitment to the cause,” said BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

