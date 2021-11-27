Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jal Jeevan Mission: Ladakh village at 13,000 feet gets clean drinking water
Jal Jeevan Mission: Ladakh village at 13,000 feet gets clean drinking water

The water being supplied to Skampuk village doesn't freeze, despite the village being located at such a height. That has been made possible by an insulation jacket around the pipe. The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendr Modi on August 15, 2019.
The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019.(Representative Photo)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Jal Jeevan Mission reached a major milestone recently, when it provided clean drinking water to a remote village in Ladakh. The residents of Skampuk village in Leh's Nubra block now get potable water even in sub-zero temperature.

The village is located at a height of 13,000 feet. What makes this achievement significant is that the people living all 105 households here are getting water which is not frozen. This has been made possible by an insulation jacket around the pipe.

"Earlier, we faced so many problems related to water supply during the winters. But now, it's so easy as under Jal Jeevan Mission, every household has a tap connection. Our problem has been solved," said Smarka Lamo, a young woman living in the village.

"We are very thankful to the central government," she added.

The day temperature in Skampuk is recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius, and it plunges to minus 11 degrees Celsius during the night. Still, the people living here are facing no issues with water supply.

"We had to go to the river bank with donkeys to fetch drinking water. There was a handpump we used, but the water was not clean. But now it's all well and good since we have a tap near our doorsteps," said another woman.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. And in these 27 months, over 50 million families have been provided new tap water connections.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal scheme, every rural household is to be provided with a functional tap water connection by 2024.

