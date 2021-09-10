Jal Jeevan Mission to link tap water connection to Aadhaar

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the government’s flagship scheme to make piped water available to all, will be linking every tap water connection to the Aadhaar number of the head of the household.

“By leveraging the use of technology, JJM is promoting transparency, accountability, effective fund utilisation, etc. for assured service delivery. Every tap water connection provided is being linked with the Aadhaar number of the head of the household and the water supply infrastructure created is being geo-tagged,” said Bharat Lal Additional Secretary & Mission Director at National Jal Jeevan Mission in Jal Jeevan Samwad, a monthly newsletter of the Mission.

Lal said that JJM has leveraged technology in other ways too. Sensor-based IoT devices have been installed for automatic data capture to measure and monitor the water supply. The online JJM Dashboard, which is in the public domain, provides state/ union territory/ district and village-wise progress of provision of tap water supply in rural areas, viz. households as well as public institutions.

According to JJM data, the coverage of tap water connection in 117 aspirational districts has increased from 3.13 million (9%) to 11.654 million (34%) households in 24 months. Similarly, in 61 districts affected with Japanese Encephalitis / Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE/ AES) across five states, tap water connections increased from 800,000 (2.5%) to 11.1 million (36%) households in 24 months, resulting in improvement in the quality of life of people, especially women and children.

In his note in the monthly newsletter, Lal said that in every village, five persons, especially women, are being trained on the use of Field Test Kits (FTKs) to test the quality of water supplied, conduct sanitary surveys, and upload the data on JJM portal.

The mission director also said that JJM has roped in 185 organisations, including United Nations agencies like UNICEF, UNOPS, for sector partnership. “They are dovetailing their resources and efforts with JJM to help in achieving the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ goal,” he added.

In July 2019, the union government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The ministry was formed by integrating existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

Last month, the government had made the department of drinking water and sanitation (DDWS) the nodal department for determining the eligibility of the rural local bodies for the 15th finance commission-tied grant. Lal said that a manual for the utilisation of the 15th finance commission grants to rural local bodies for water and sanitisation has been prepared and made available to the states.