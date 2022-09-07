Jal Shakti ministry launches national water awards; Sept 15 last date to apply

The department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, ministry of Jal Shakti launched the 4th National Water Awards on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.

All the applications will be received through the online Rashtriya Puraskar and the last date for submitting applications is September 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

States, districts, village panchayats, urban local bodies, media, schools, institutions, industries, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, and individuals across the country working in this sector that have done exemplary work in the field of water conservation and management are eligible to apply.

Also Read: Punjab’s neighbouring states equal partners in BBMB too: Jal Shakti minister

With an objective to recognise work done by people in the water sector and an increasing motivation to inspire more people to work towards water conservation and management, the department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation is organising the 4th National Water Awards.

The NWAs were introduced to recognise and encourage the efforts and contributions of the stakeholders in accomplishing the government’s vision of ‘Jal Samridh Bharat,’ motivating them to adopt the best water usage practices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ministry of Jal Shakti reported that as surface water and groundwater play an integral role in the water cycle, it felt necessary to introduce the National Water Awards with the objective of encouraging the stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach towards water resources conservation and management in the country.

For the categories of ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’, winners will be felicitated with a trophy and citation. In the remaining categories- ‘Best Village Panchayat’, ‘Best Urban Local Body’, ‘Best Media’, ‘Best School’, ‘Best Institution for Campus usage’, ‘Best Industry’, ‘Best NGO’, ‘‘Best Water User Association’ and ‘Best Industry for CSR Activities’, winners will be felicitated with cash prize along with a trophy and citation.

The cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd rank winners are ₹2lakh, ₹ 1.5lakh, and ₹1lakh, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All applications received for the 4th National Water Awards are placed before a jury committee constituted by the department of water resources, river development, and Ganga rejuvenation.

No award will be conferred except by the recommendation of this committee.

The recommendation of the jury committee will be submitted to the union minister of Jal Shakti for approval following which the names of the winners will be announced on a suitable date.

The general public may refer to the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (www.awards.gow.in), or the website of this department (www.jaishakti-dowr.gov.in) for a detailed list of categories and other related information for the guidelines for the awards.