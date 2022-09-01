Punjab’s neighbouring states equal partners in BBMB too: Jal Shakti minister

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) does not belong to just Punjab, but Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are equal partners in it too.

While interacting with mediapersons in Mohali after attending a high-level meeting with officers of the administration to take stock of various pro-people central schemes being run in the district, Shekhawat said, “BBMB is not just a board of Punjab, but a combine board of Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. All these four states have common right on the BBMB.”

Political parties in Punjab have opposed the Centre’s decision to amend the rules regarding appointments to two key positions on BBMB. The government of India had on February 23 issued a notification to amend the BBMB Rules, 1974. The new rules specify technical qualifications for the appointments and pave the way for appointment of the members from across India and not only Punjab and Haryana.

During the meeting, Shekhawat reviewed the works executed by the district administration regarding the maintenance of water resources and efforts made for the implementation of central schemes. The meeting was held at the district administrative complex in Mohali.

He asked the officers to scale up efforts to reuse the wastewater of cities and villages in a good manner so that the level of groundwater could be raised.

While appreciating the efforts of Mohali administration in increasing the green cover, he said the saplings that have been planted with the purpose of enhancing greenery in the district are also very important in view of the prevention of pollution.

Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar apprised the Union minister of the resources created for water conservation under the Jal Shakti campaign and the work done in this regard. District forest officer Kanwardeep Singh told the minister about the sources of water conservation in the forest area.

‘AAP govt in Punjab running away from fulfilling poll promises’

Shekhawat, meanwhile, accused the ruling AAP in Punjab of running away from fulfilling the promises it made to the people ahead of the assembly elections earlier this year.

“The AAP government made big promises and showed dreams to the people of Punjab. But now, it is running away from fulfilling the same,” Shekhawat alleged.

He claimed that in just five months, the public has started speaking against the AAP government’s functioning.

“I have been told that in some villages, people have started showing no entry boards to AAP leaders,” he added.

About the BJP’s focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shekhawat said the party has started an outreach programme and is strengthening itself in Punjab.

The Union minister also hinted at expansion in the organisational structure of the Punjab BJP, but did not give any time-frame for this.

(With inputs from PTI)