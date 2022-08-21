U.P. at first place in water testing by women in rural areas

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh had achieved the first place in water sample testing by women in rural areas, officials said.

“U.P. has overtaken states like Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh in terms of water testing and delivering water to every household,” officials said.

The state government had also started a campaign to train five women in every village across the state for water testing, they added.

“In 20,756 villages, U.P. women completed testing of 11, 97, 890 water samples. In the test done with the field test kit (FTK), 69,279 water samples were found to be contaminated. The Jal Shakti department has already taken the necessary action at 12,919 places,” officials said.

As per a department report, women have tested 11,60,940 water samples in 17,823 villages in Chhattisgarh, which stands at the second spot in the rankings.

“In the case of water testing with FTK kit, Kerala is at number three, Odisha at fourth and Madhya Pradesh at fifth place,” officials added.

“The regular monitoring of the state government and the action plan of Namami Gange and rural water supply department have given a new impetus to this campaign of Uttar Pradesh,” state’s Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said.

“U.P., which was out of the top 10 states till recently, has logged its presence at the number one position in the country,” he added.