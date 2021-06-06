Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Bukhari writes to PM Modi over repair work

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, on Sunday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to inspect the monument and carry out necessary repairs. He wrote to the PM two days after a minaret of the 17th-century mosque was damaged on Friday following strong winds and rain that struck the city during evening hours.

“The structure of the internationally renowned Jama Masjid Delhi is in dire need of repairs….Many stones of the building are in a state of dilapidation and often keep falling off. Yesterday also, some stones fell down from the minaret but a major mishap was averted as the mosque is closed to the general worshippers due to the lockdown these days,” Bukhari said in his letter to PM Modi.

Built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan, the mosque was constructed in 1656 and is not an ASI-protected monument.

The responsibility of the mosque’s maintenance rests with the Delhi Waqf Board. A sudden thunderstorm and rain showers accompanied by strong winds travelling at 60 kms per hour lashed the city on Friday, following which, a slab of red sandstone from the minaret came crashing down and pierced the floor beneath, also damaging the mosque’s courtyard. Due to restrictions to contain the pandemic, the mosque is closed to visitors and no one was injured.

As a special case, repairs at Jama Masjid have been carried out, from time to time, by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) since 1956. “Due to the falling of these stones, the support of...other stones...has gone and they have become weakened and thus warrant immediate repairs to avoid any grave mishap. I shall be grateful if you instruct the Archaeological Survey of India to inspect the monument and commence the necessary repairs, and particularly to inspect the two minarets in order to ascertain their condition,” said Bukhari.

Speaking to HT, Bukhari said conservation work of the minarets has not been undertaken in nearly 50 years. He said it was crucial for experts to inspect the mosque for repairs. “The other minaret was struck by lightning years ago. After that, repairs have not been undertaken. In order to avoid any accident, we want engineers to inspect the two minarets,” said Bukhari.

While repair work is undertaken occasionally, on a needs basis, it was crucial for experts to inspect the complete mosque for defects, said Bukhari. “When the mosque was constructed, iron was used to join the different stone slabs. Iron weakens over time and the stones also get affected. While the stones appear fine on the outside, they have sustained damage on the inside. Experts from ASI should inspect the mosque,” he said.

Author and historian Swapna Liddle said it was crucial to undertake a more nuanced and wider conservation approach over piecemeal efforts before the condition of the mosque deteriorates too much “Architecturally, the building is very important. The mosque is definitely a monument of national importance. Conservation architects should examine every inch of the mosque thoroughly to check for structural stability and other concerns. They should embark on a comprehensive restoration project before things deteriorate,” said Liddle.