FIR filed against 2 Congress MPs for 'trespass' as Jamia university protest over student union demand continues

An FIR has reportedly been filed against Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi for ‘trespassing’ on the campus of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university. The FIR was filed on a complaint by the university, which accused them of trespassing on the campus and inciting unrest amid the ongoing protest over students' union demand, news agency PTI reported.

Heavy security is deployed as students of Jamia Millia Islamia stage a protest demanding entry to the campus amid an ongoing strike on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

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The protest, which includes a hunger strike, began on October 12, with students continuing to press their demands. The students have reportedly accused the university administration of cracking down on the protesters.

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Also Read | Jamia protest intensifies over student union demand; 4 students on hunger strike, heavy security outside campus

The entry from gate number 7 and nearby gates to the protest site was completely banned on Sunday while the police made announcements for students to vacate the premises and the footpaths.

FIR for trespassing against MPs who visited JMI

The FIR was filed against Congress MPs on a complaint by JMI, accusing them of trespassing on the campus.

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{{^usCountry}} The university authorities had lodged a formal complaint with the police against Congress Lok Sabha MP Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university authorities had lodged a formal complaint with the police against Congress Lok Sabha MP Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and others. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, Delhi Police registered an FIR for alleged trespassing against the MPs, PTI reported.

University shifts classes online, Jamia student says 'concerns aren't heard at all'

The university administration announced on Saturday that all courses would move to online format with immediate effect until further notice.

The protesting students also questioned the administration's decision to shift all classes online and shut down core facilities, news agency ANI reported.

Student Mohammad Ayan Khan alleged that administrative inaction against corruption is the driving force behind the student union demand.

"I saw that notice, and our friends saw it too, but they did all this on purpose. First of all, they told the students to leave, saying they wouldn't let them inside. The students had just one demand: they were losing out on their studies. If you don't let us inside, how will we handle our upcoming exams?" the report quoted the student as saying.

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"Look, the demand of the Student Union is happening mainly because of corruption. Corruption has really gone up at Jamia, and there's a lot of bullying here. The people who have power don't listen to the students; they just do things for their own benefit. First, they hand out hostel seats for their own profit. After that, the students' concerns aren't heard at all. The professors teach well, but some just don't. If a complaint is filed against them, no action is taken. Why? Because they've paid their way in," he further added.

Meanwhile, over 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, along with the Vice-Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Mazhar Asif, and Registrar of JMI, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, convened a meeting on Saturday.

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Also Read | Demand for students' union, row over ‘slogans’ trigger tensions in Jamia Millia Islamia

Protests at Jamia Millia Islamia

The protest at the university began around two weeks ago for the restoration of the JMISU.

The university has set up a committee to draft the students' union constitution, whose elections were last held in 2006, as HT reported earlier.

(With inputs from HT correspondent and agencies)