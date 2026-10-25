Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia moves classes online amid escalating protests over students' union restoration

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday announced shifting all classes online as the ongoing campus protest seeking restoration of the students’ union intensified. Tensions flared between teaching staff and students on Saturday, amid allegations of forceful confrontation between the two sides. Students holding a protest on Jamia campus on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In a statement, the university said it decided to ensure the safety and security of “bona fide students” for moving the classes online. “In view of the ongoing situation and in order to ensure the safety and security of bona fide students in the university campus, the competent authority, JMI has decided to conduct classes of all courses of the university through online mode with immediate effect until further notice,” a notice signed by JMI registrar Mohd Mahtab Alam Rizvi stated.

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Student's demand a union The JMI administration said that around 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff members, along with vice-chancellor Mazhar Asif and registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi, met on Saturday morning to discuss the way forward. The JMI said that staff reached the protest site to engage with the students and persuade them to end the protest.

“After two hours of efforts to persuade the students to call off the protest and restore normalcy on campus, the students continued chanting slogans, shouting and suddenly began pushing security guards, staff and teachers, refusing to heed to repeated appeals from senior faculty members, even after their demands had been met earlier this week. Eventually, the teachers and staff withdrew from the protest site and returned to the Ansari Auditorium,” JMI said.