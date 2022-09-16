Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jamiat moves Delhi high court on plea against Waqf Act

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 10:51 PM IST

Challenging provisions of the Waqf Act that grant a special status to waqf properties, the PIL said such properties cannot enjoy any “special rights” that have not been given to the trusts, charitable and religious institutions run by non-Islamic religious groups.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moved the Delhi high court opposing PIL that challenged certain provisions of the Waqf Act. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a social-religious organisation, moved the Delhi high court on Friday, opposing a public interest litigation that challenged certain provisions of the Waqf Act.

The PIL, filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, alleged that the Jamiat was a “separatist organisation” that had “supported triple talaq”.

Challenging provisions of the Waqf Act that grant a special status to waqf properties, the PIL said such properties cannot enjoy any “special rights” that have not been given to the trusts, charitable and religious institutions run by non-Islamic religious groups.

The Jamiat, however, said the PIL would impact the entire institution of waqf in the country and all the state waqf boards should be heard before any order is passed by the court.

After hearing both sides, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad asked Upadhyay to file his reply till the next date of hearing on November 4.

“Let notice be also issued to the Central Waqf Council,” the court added.

