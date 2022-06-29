Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Top Muslim body flays Udaipur killing: ‘no one has the right to take…’
india news

Top Muslim body flays Udaipur killing: ‘no one has the right to take…’

Udaipur Tension: Following the horrific killing, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.
Locals protest after two men behead youth in Udaipur's Maldas on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur over his support online for now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who remarks about the Prophet Mohammed sparked furore in the Islamic world.

"Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam," reads the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind statement.

"Has said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country," it added.

RELATED STORIES

Udaipur killing: Tailor had refused to open his shop amid constant threats, say locals

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. After committing the crime, the two accused posted the gory video of the attack and boasted about the beheading. One of the assailants, identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, according to police. They were arrested within hours of the incident.

"Both the accused in the killing have been arrested and we will ensure strict punishment and speedy justice," Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.

He appealed to people to not share the video as it would "serve the attackers' motive of creating discord in society".

Udaipur: In video shot on June 17, accused warned he will start beheading

Due to heightened tension following the horrific murder, the authorities shut down internet and restricted gatherings in the entire state. The Rajasthan government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

"We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of 5 lakhs," said Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
udaipur rajasthan prophet mohammed ashok gehlot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP