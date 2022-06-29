Top Muslim body flays Udaipur killing: ‘no one has the right to take…’

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur over his support online for now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who remarks about the Prophet Mohammed sparked furore in the Islamic world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam," reads the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind statement.

"Has said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country," it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Udaipur killing: Tailor had refused to open his shop amid constant threats, say locals

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. After committing the crime, the two accused posted the gory video of the attack and boasted about the beheading. One of the assailants, identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, according to police. They were arrested within hours of the incident.

"Both the accused in the killing have been arrested and we will ensure strict punishment and speedy justice," Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.

He appealed to people to not share the video as it would "serve the attackers' motive of creating discord in society".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Udaipur: In video shot on June 17, accused warned he will start beheading

Due to heightened tension following the horrific murder, the authorities shut down internet and restricted gatherings in the entire state. The Rajasthan government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

"We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of ₹5 lakhs," said Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON