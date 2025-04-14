Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind says Waqf Amendment Act a sign of ‘majoritarian domination’, demands repeal

The Working Committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has expressed serious concern over the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, stating that it violates several provisions of the Constitution of India and undermines the Waqf institution. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani.(HT File)

This meeting of the Working Committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind expresses grave concern over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. which not only violates several provisions of the Constitution of India such as Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300-A-but also seeks to undermine the very structure of the Waqf institution.

The most damaging aspect of this law is the abolition of “Waqf by user,” due to which the existence of historically recognized religious places used as waqf properties is now under threat. According to government reports, the number of such sites exceeds 400,000, a committee said in a release on Sunday.

According to the release, similarly, the inclusion- rather, the dominance of non-Muslim individuals in the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards constitutes blatant interference in religious matters and is a clear violation of Article 26 of the Constitution. Such a law is, in essence, a sign of majoritarian domination, which we categorically reject. We do not and will never accept this.

‘A systematic effort’

This Working Committee affirms that the present government is violating the spirit and foundational agreement of the Indian Constitution. It is deeply concerned that a systematic effort is being made to marginalize an entire community, undermine its religious identity, and relegate it to the status of second-class citizenship, it said.

The Committee expresses its satisfaction that the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani, has challenged this law in the Supreme Court of India, and emphasizes the need to engage senior advocates to ensure effective representation in the court.

This meeting demands that the Government of India immediately withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The government must understand that waqf is a fundamental part of Islamic Shariah, derived from the Qur'an and Hadith, and like other religious practices, it constitutes an act of worship. Any amendment that affects the religious character of waqf is completely unacceptable. The spirit of any amendment should always be based on administrative improvement, as was the case in certain past amendments, the committee said.

This meeting also urges the government to refrain from interfering in religious matters and to enact legislation that ensures the protection and retrieval of waqf properties.

Additionally, the Working Committee strongly condemns the misleading statements being issued by both the government and communal elements regarding waqf properties and the Waqf Amendment Act. Every possible step will be taken to present the correct facts before the country in response to the deceptive propaganda being circulated in the media, it added.

It is further reiterated that peaceful protest is a constitutional and fundamental right. No government has the authority to suppress it. To prevent protests against the Waqf Act, to take legal action against protestors, or to resort to violence is highly condemnable. At the same time, acts of violence during protests are also condemned. Those who engage in violence during protests are in fact weakening the movement to protect waqf, it said.

This meeting appeals to all Muslims to abstain from all sins and wrongful acts, to turn towards Allah in repentance, and to increase their supplications and prayers, the release added.